VENICE — A new Venice office for Englewood Bank & Trust is on its way after a recent groundbreaking ceremony
The office will be at 207 Tamiami Trail South.
Currently, the bank has a loan and trust office at 341 Miami Ave., where its been since 2013.
The new bank is being constructed by teams including J2 Solutions, Inc. of Venice and Lawson Group Architects, of Lakewood Ranch.
“We are excited to expand our loan and trust production office into a full-service banking center,” bank President Kevin Hagan said in a news release. “I think it’s a great opportunity for all of us to grow and be part of this community.”
Hagan thanks local officials for their assistance.
“On behalf of the Chamber, we want to say thank you for truly investing into the Venice area,” Venice Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Kathy Lehner said. “I know you’ve been here, but putting down a true foundation makes you a major part of Venice.”
The office will be a two-story structure, the news release said. It is slated to have consumer, commercial and real estate loans, investment management services and more it said.
“We’re very excited about having a larger presence here,” Trust and Investment Services President Michael Aloian said.
Lead architect Fernando Ramirez Jr. said in the news release the bank was styled “after the Northern Italian Renaissance” which ensures the bank “is compatible with the visual character of Venice.”
“We we knew that the bank wanted a two-story building so we just wanted to incorporate some of the Venetian aspects with columns outside and decorative sills and cap flashing in the windows,” Ramirez said.
J2 Solutions, owned by Jess Fronckowiak, is the construction management firm.
“It is an honor for us to be involved in this project and to help Englewood Bank & Trust write a new chapter in their story,” J2 Project Manager Paul Archacki said during the event. “We appreciate being an integral part in making the bank’s dreams and plans come to fruition and making that dream a reality.”
Construction should be completed at Miami Avenue and Tamiami Trail by the end of the year.
