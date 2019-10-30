NORTH VENICE - It was a significant event for the business people involved in building the new TownePlace Plaza as they gathered on the site along Executive Drive at the Jacaranda Boulevard-Interstate 75 interchange to participate with a golden shovel's groundbreaking ceremony.
The plaza will adjoin the TownePlace Suites by Marriott hotel under construction across from the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 2935 Executive Drive.
Hotel and plaza owner and developer Brad McMillin, of the Allyson Group of St. Louis, has four hotels and TownePlace Suites will be the fifth.
Guests included the architect, contractors, Venice Area Chamber of Commerce members and Pastor Tom Hodge of First Baptist Church of Venice - representing his parishioners who will be developing adjoining land.
With 13-month deadline contractors, Chapman Construction of Sebring will start construction of the TownePlace Plaza and expect to complete it in November 2020. Loyd Robbins of Harold Robbins Commercial Realty confirmed there was great interest in the 10,000-square-foot plaza.
Already the largest unit, a 5,000-square-foot restaurant space had been reserved for Chaz 51 Bistro.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.