SUN PHOTO BY ROGER BUTTON

Gathered for the golden shovel groundbreaking of TownePlace Plaza were, from left: Pastor Tom Hodge, of First Baptist Church of Venice; Mike and Brandy Chapman, owners Chapman Construction Company; Loyd Robbins, of Harold Robbins Associates; Chris Karvelis, general manager for the new hotel; Brad McMillin, hotel and plaza owner; Alison Horton, hotels sales director; Scott and Renee Chapman, builder and wife along with Ken Schoenfeld, architect.