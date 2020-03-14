Since the March 14 edition went to press, many organizations heeded Gov. Ron DeSantis' call to exercise caution in assembling crowds.
Here's a partial list of changes and cancellations shared with us. We'd advise you double check that anything you're planning to attend over the next several weeks is still going to be happening.
All events that require a city of Venice permit have been canceled through May 1. This would include any event held on city property or sponsored by the city.
Such events include:
• the Farmers Market.
• city bicycle rides on the second Wednesday of the month.
• historic bike tours scheduled for March 17 and 31
• Venezia Park and Grand Homes walking tours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• all concerts at the Centennial Park gazebo.
• the Corvette Club show on March 15.
• the walk in Pinebrook Park on March 18.
• the Venice Book Fair on March 21.
• the BBQ and Bluegrass Bash on March 27-28.
• the AACA car show on March 29.
• the Shark's Tooth Festival on April 3-5.
• Toast to Venice on April 4.
• the Easter Egg Hunt on April 11.
• the Hurricane Expo on April 24 and 25.
• Relay For Life on April 25.
Also:
The Venice Area Old-Timers Picnic has been canceled.
The Venice Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled its March 18 Business Brew, March 21 road clean-up, and March 26 Business Connections.
Venice MainStreet has canceled all its public events through May 1.
All of Loveland's March events have been canceled.
The United Way of South Sarasota County has postponed its March 20 Mad Hatter Benefit for Alice and its 14th Annual Community Walk, which was set for April 4.
The Venice Art Center remains open but it has canceled events through April 8.
Venice Theatre has canceled all performances, events and classes until March 27.
Shen Yun will perform March 14-16 at the Venice Performing Arts Center but all other shows are suspended until further notice.
Most performance venues have canceled or postponed performances for the immediate future. Contact the venue for information about changing your tickets or getting a refund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.