SARASOTA - One motorcyclist was killed and four others injured Wednesday night after a crash along Interstate 75 in Sarasota.
David James Boland, 56, of Englewood, was killed after losing control of his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle going south on I-75 near Fruitville Road, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
His motorcycle struck the right side of a semi-truck's trailer.
That led to three other motorcyclists losing control and crashing along the busy interstate as well, the FHP reported.
Four men all suffered serious injuries, the report said.
Donald W. Kidwell, 51, and David R. Mashia, 50, both of Venice; along with Roger Moore, 55, and Michael C. Houck, 40, both of Sarasota, were all transported following the crash to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. They were all on three other Harley-Davidsons at the time of the wreck.
Boland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Of the men killed or injured, the report states four of them were not wearing helmets. It states in its report it is "not applicable" if Mashia was wearing a helmet, without stating why.
The semi-truck driver was southbound in the centerlane while the motorcycles were in the outside travel lane at the time of the wreck at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Fruitville Road overpass.
The driver of the semi, William Suarez-Gonzalez, 49, of Miami, was not injured.
The road was closed from 8 p.m. until about 2:30 a.m. due to the crash investigation.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the FHP at 239-938-1800 or *347 on a cellphone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.