SARASOTA — Investigators are seeking witnesses to a Wednesday night crash that killed one man and injured four others in a chain-reaction motorcycle wreck along Interstate 75.
David James Boland, 56, of Englewood, was pronounced dead at the scene after losing control of his 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle going south on I-75 near Fruitville Road in Sarasota, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Boland's motorcycle struck the right side of a semi-truck's trailer.
That led to other motorcyclists in the group losing control and crashing along the busy interstate as well, the FHP reported.
Four men all suffered serious injuries, the report said.
Donald W. Kidwell, 51, and David R. Mashia, 50, both of Venice; along with Roger Moore, 55, and Michael C. Houck, 40, both of Sarasota, were all transported following the crash to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. They were each on other Harley-Davidsons at the time of the wreck.
Boland was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP Trooper Kenneth Watson said on Thursday afternoon that eight motorcycles and riders were traveling together before the crash. Watson said they were coming from a Shriner's event in Sarasota and had just merged onto the interstate when the wreck occurred.
The semi-truck driver was southbound in the center lane while the motorcycles were in the outside travel lane at the time of the wreck at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Fruitville Road overpass.
The driver of the semi, William Suarez-Gonzalez, 49, of Miami, was not injured.
Venice resident Katherine Stanford said Boland will be missed.
"Dave was the past president founding member of the Widow Sons Masonic Riding Association Crusaders chapter in Venice," said Stanford, member of the Widow Sons Masonic Riding Association Crusaders.
"Dave was also a Mason. His home post was in Sarasota, but he attended meetings at the Englewood Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite."
Stanford said the Crusaders were coming home from a memorial for Theo Vreuls who died a year earlier. Vreuls was the original founding member of the Widow Suns in Florida and headed the Sarasota chapter.
Riders, including Boland, were paying tribute to him just an hour before the fatal crash.
The road was closed from 8 p.m. until about 2:30 a.m. due to the crash investigation.
Watson said alcohol was not a factor in the wreck.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the FHP at 239-938-1800 or *347 on a cellphone.
"I absolutely loved Dave," Stanford said.
She said he was a Marine veteran who served 30 years who was "blunt and honest."
"Dave would do anything for you," she said. "He was a wonderful man who would give you the shirt off his back. If you knew him, you loved him."
Stanford said the Widow Suns Crusaders have ongoing fundraisers to give scholarships to Venice High School seniors. They also sponsor military families at Thanksgiving and Christmas and donate to those in need after a family experiences a death or crisis.
"Dave died doing what he loved," she said of the longtime Overbrook Gardens resident. "He was on a motorcycle with family, because the Widow Suns are family."
- Staff writers Scott Lawson, Elaine Allen-Emrich and Greg Giles contributed to this report.
