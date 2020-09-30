VENICE — Venice Fire and Rescue responded to a second possible drowning incident this week, according to a city news release.
Venice Fire and Rescue responded to 910 South Tamiami Trail, the address for the Village On The Isle community, shortly before noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, for a call concerning a possible drowning victim in an assisted-living facility pool.
First responders performed CPR on the subject, who was then transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health for treatment.
There's still little known about the city's response to a possible drowning at 525 Barcelona Ave., shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday. That involved a possible drowning victim in a condo complex pool. After performing CPR, first responders transported the subject to Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
No additional information is being released at this time about either incident.
