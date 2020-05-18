VENICE — Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man who reportedly stabbed himself after being confronted by police Monday evening.
Venice Police responded to a reported shoplifter about 5 p.m. Monday at a Publix supermarket in Venice Commons.
“The male suspect threatened supermarket employees with a knife and fled the store,” the city of Venice stated in a news release Monday night.
Officers confronted him in the 1400 block of East Venice Avenue, where he “began inflicting life-threatening wounds on himself.”
Authorities said the man “ignored commands from officers to drop the knife. Police deployed a Taser to disarm the suspect so they could render first aid,” the news release said.
Venice Police rendered first aid until the Sarasota County Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The westbound lanes were shut down on East Venice Avenue from Pinebrook Road to Capri Isles Boulevard while the investigation was underway.
The news release noted that, because of the Venice Police Department’s involvement, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation.
