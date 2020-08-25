VENICE — The full Venice City Council finally took a vote on an ordinance mandating the wearing of masks in the city, adopting it on a 4-3 vote.
The swing vote was Council Member Helen Moore, who had voted for a nonbinding resolution supporting the wearing of masks and for the the approval of an emergency ordinance.
As an emergency ordinance it could have been adopted on only one reading if five City Council members approved. Only five members were present at the Aug. 3 special meeting, however, and Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom voted against it.
Council Member Rich Cautero moved to vote on the ordinance again, as the first of two readings required under the city's standard procedure.
It passed 3-2, with Moore and Newsom voting against. She said at the time that the failure of the ordinance on an emergency basis should have been the end of the matter.
With only Mayor Ron Feinsod and Council members Rich Cautero and Mitzie Fiedler solidly behind the ordinance, it appeared that getting the four votes necessary for adoption might be hard to get.
The absent Council members, Joe Neunder and Nick Pachota, were already on record as likely no votes going into Tuesday's meeting.
And Moore sounded during discussion of the ordinance as though she didn't support it, pointing out that there are 17 exceptions to the requirement that a mask be worn.
But just before the vote was taken she said that a letter from officials at Sarasota Memorial Hospital — including the doctor who diagnosed the first case of COVID-19 in the state — had been "impactful."
She then joined Feinsod, Cautero and Fiedler in voting for it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.