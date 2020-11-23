VENICE — A 27-year-old Venice woman allegedly attempted to kill a man because she hoped to persuade his wife to run away with her.
According to Charlotte and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office probable-cause affidavits (PCA), the suspect, Alana J. Gibson, 100 block of Stanford Road, was arrested after a chase and is being held without bond in the Charlotte County Jail on charges of attempted murder, armed burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery and fleeing to elude.
According to the PCAs, deputies initially responded just after midnight after multiple reports of a residential burglary on Burke Road, Venice. As they approached, a vehicle pulled away from the house and a deputy pursued it, attempting a traffic stop after the driver ran a stop sign.
The vehicle, a white Chevy Silverado pickup, sped away at 60 mph on Seminole Road.
A second vehicle joined the chase, with the pickup turning southbound onto Tamiami Trail and accelerating to 70 mph.
The pursuit continued into the North Port Police Department’s jurisdiction at speeds of up to 100 mph. The NPPD deployed stop sticks, which slowed the vehicle, but it continued into Charlotte County, crossing over to head eastbound in the westbound lanes of Veterans Boulevard.
The second deputy used a traffic maneuver to force the vehicle off the road.
Gibson had her hands raised when deputies approached but refused to get out of the truck. One of the deputies pulled her out and with help handcuffed her on the ground.
At the house, deputies found a broken bedroom window and the victim inside with several lacerations to his body.
In a statement provided before undergoing surgery, he stated that he was asleep when he woke up to someone hitting him. He recognized the person as Robert Gibson, a co-worker of his wife “who had become increasingly attached to her and was trying to get her to leave him and date Gibson.”
Witnesses identified the suspect as Robert/Alana Gibson, who was born a male and transitioned to female. They said Gibson attacked the victim with a bladed weapon, then strangled his wife when she attempted to intervene.
Detectives recovered a machete, an ax and, in a backpack, a compound bow and several arrows, all allegedly belonging to Gibson.
Interrogated at the Punta Gorda Police Department, Gibson allegedly confessed, stating she was upset she and the victim’s wife would never be together, because she deserves someone better than the victim.
Gibson said that she decided to stop on the way to a job interview in Maine to persuade the woman to go with her. Her plan was to kill the victim with the bow and arrow but she switched to the machete in the house rather than risk shooting the victim’s wife.
The victim is in stable condition.
Sheriff’s Office records show no criminal history for Gibson.
