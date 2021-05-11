VENICE - There's a bit of a transformation underway at BrewBurgers on the island of Venice.
According to a news release from the eatery, it is "growing, moving, expanding."
The news release says it is exiting its 525 Tamiami Trail South site and moving to 545 Tamiami Trail South on the other side of Publix on the island.
At the same time, it will bring in Brew-Za-Bagels that will open in its 525 Tamiami Trail location. Brew-Za-Bagels will feature New York-style pizza and bagels, the news release said.
“We had this great opportunity to move to a vacant space located at the south end of the plaza where we have operated for six years," BrewBurgers owner Michael Bacon said in a news release, believing it was time for a change. "We welcome the larger space so we can host live bands and give our customers more room to enjoy our award-winning burgers and food and our new bar with a full liquor menu."
The BrewBurgers Food Truck is currently parked at the south end of the plaza for fans while construction is underway.
The new location is twice the size of the current facility, it said.
"It will include a large indoor dining area, a spacious outdoor dining area and the addition of a full bar menu. The extra space will allow for live bands and more party space," the news release said.
Brew-Za-Bagels is being created at the 525 location with its opening announced soon, it said.
In the meantime, along with the food truck, customers can stop by the remodeled BrewBurgers at 370 Commercial Court in Venice, it said.
BrewBurgers was opened in 2010. BrewBurgers has become an award-winning restaurant and was a Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Finalist in 2020.
For more information, visit www.brewburgers.com.
