Brian Gurl and his friends know how to celebrate Memorial Day as well as anyone.
This year of all years, Memorial Day is a holiday in need of advance planning for a most special celebration.
Social distancing is still the smart thing to do and most theaters and restaurants have removed seats and tables, which means that if you don’t order tickets early, they likely will be gone.
That has been the case at the Asolo, Broadway Palm and Venice Theatre. It is even more true for The Players, which vacated its near-700 seat theater last year and is performing mostly at the Bazaar at Apricot and Lime in Sarasota in a much smaller space.
That is good news after having so many dark theaters for months. But Americans are survivors. We survived a contentious election, watched pandemic numbers go down a bit as drug companies produced vaccines in record time. I think about 50% of Americans have been vaccinated at this point and hopefully by late summer, those who want the vaccine will likely have had their shots.
The bad news is that there still are too many people who don’t seem to understand the seriousness of this pandemic and that it is not a hoax. This is real and the more people who are vaccinated, the fewer people are likely to become infected and the quicker things can get back to some sort of normal.
There is plenty of proof that the vaccine works and also plenty of proof that masks work.
This has been the first year in goodness knows how long when there have been virtually no cases of influenza. And despite that flu shots are nowhere near as effective as the COVID-19 injections. Perhaps masks work. Think about it as you plan your Memorial Day celebrations.
Brian and friends will perform at the Players Circle Theatre at the Shell Factory in North Fort Myers. The performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, May 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30.
Because of social distancing, which remains necessary as the pandemic continues, there will be three performances of this classic all-American concert leading up to Monday, but none on Monday, the traditional picnic day for the holiday weekend.
Think hot dogs, hamburgers and for — the kids, decorated bicycle spokes.
Do kids still do that? Back in the Bronze Age when I was little, that was always fun to do. We used crepe paper but these days there are even more options for kids who set aside their cellphones and iPads for a bit.
As for the concert, while Brian and friends will be in classic red, white and blue, singer Michelle Pruyn, of Venice, lends a special all-American touch. She has sung “God Bless America” at the White House with Lee Greenwood. For this concert, she will replicate that with Brian on piano — with Valerie Gillespie on woodwinds and David Pruyn on drums.
That the Shell Factory is a popular road trip destination from here makes it all the more special and for many, possibly the first mini-vacation destination in a year — and no need to spend the night, something that many people are still not ready to risk.
Brian and his friends will deliver the heart and soul of this special holiday that hopefully will continue the healing process this country needs after the year’s contentious election and too many episodes of violence.
Songs featured include “This Land Is Your Land,” “This Is My Country,” Elvis Presleys “American Trilogy,” Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom,” an exciting jazz rendition of Glen Millers’ “American Patrol” and of course, “God Bless America.”
It is time to celebrate the good that this country’s Founding Fathers did and the unique country they created for us, including a Constitution that has the unique ability to actually protect us from ourselves. If only more people would read it and study it.
And if only people could stop hating people who are different. Somewhere I read that in Dade County schools, 72 languages are spoken. I applaud efforts of those people to try to maintain their family heritage and wish I had learned more German from one of my grandmothers but having one common language is important to every country, especially one with such a diverse population as this one.
As school and libraries will be closed, we all can think about the diversity that makes us stronger but the need to be more accepting of our differences too.
That is yet another thing we manage to do here in Venice and I wish other places could learn from the caring and giving people of every race, religion, color and interests who have settled here. Perhaps it is the legacy of the circus presence which brought so many people here from such diverse cultures for some 33 years. Imagine speaking 12 languages as famed circus performer Tito Gaona does.
As a performer in The Greatest Show on Earth for much of his life, Tito learned that many languages because his fellow performers were from all over and they all looked out for one another in time of need. If a performer had a bad accident, everyone helped pay for doctors and treatment. What they did for one another was better than what any insurance policy does for anyone these days.
I think that had an influence on the people of Venice in the years of this city’s greatest growth, the mid-60s to mid-90s which is when the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus wintered here. The circus arrived in the winter of 1960.
As we go through another period of great growth, I hope that legacy of helping one another and giving is not lost.
It is what caused people to not ask for ticket refunds for canceled performances this past year and what inspired so many volunteers to assist so many diverse organizations such as Our Mother’s House, Habitat for Humanity, The Salvation Army, and those wonder VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) folks who have made Venice the most beautiful city in America with their gardening expertise. Thank you, Bob Vedder, for those first hanging baskets and his friends and fellow VABI members for going so far beyond.
Thank you to the Friendship Center volunteers who deliver meals to elderly and infirm folks but go beyond that to make sure such people get extra help when they need it. They do not just drop off meals, they get to know the people and when they notice someone is not doing so well, they can let someone know.
As for Habitat, I have lost track of how many houses have been built just in the Venice area for people who might otherwise have never been able to afford a home of their own. That is an amazing gift.
And the scuba divers and others who remove the debris from the water and beaches left by careless boats and others whose parents never taught them to clean up after themselves.
Now that sea turtle season has begun, it is even more important to keep the beaches clear of chairs and sand castles and assorted junk that can disorient or otherwise harm a nesting or (later in the season) hatching sea turtle.
It is especially important for those of use who have come more recently to protect what our early settlers and John Nolen and others created for us. Most of us have found something here we lacked up north or out west or wherever we came from. Treasure that and be careful what you want to change.
For tickets to Brian Gurl’s Memorial Day show, call 239-800-3292 as soon as possible because of social distancing, tickets are limited. Tickets are $25 and $35 per person.
The Players Circle Theater at the Shell Factory is at 16554 North Cleveland Ave, North Fort Myers. Visit: playerscircletheater.com.
