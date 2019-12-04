VENICE — Small businesses of Brickyard Plaza are inviting the community to a gathering Friday evening to check out the lights and enjoy some moments at the site.
About 80 percent of the businesses are participating in the event called Light the Season with the Courtyard Shoppes at Brickyard Plaza, 530 U.S. 41 Bypass South.
“We want to see the community out,” Kathleen Winder, of Final Touch Frame & Gallery, said Wednesday.
She said the property owners use lights to “make this magic wonderland every year.” They change the lights every year and work on them every night, she said.
While the plaza is best known for Mi Pueblo El Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina and Wee Blew Inn, there are many small businesses that have been set up — with new ones opening in recent years and months.
Winder said she hopes people will see those.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. with Santa Claus on scene from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“Venice is a really fun place,” Winder said. “(The property owners) change the lights every month and it’ll be nice to have people see all that work.”
A part of the reasoning is to showcase Brickyard Plaza which is not as known as downtown Venice. With the development of areas from Laurel to West Villages, business owners thought it was important to let new residents know it exists.
“We are going to begin a series of things to draw attention to this courtyard,” she said.
The Brickyard Plaza was built in 1978 and hosted Manatee Junior College.
On Friday night, there will be thousands of twinkling lights and a snow machine.
“We’re all involved in our own little ways,” said Susan Hennessy, of Body Works. “We’re going to make it a fun night.”
She said the lights will be amazing.
“The Brickyard is going to be lit up. You’ll be able to see it from the moon,” Hennessy said.
Construction along U.S. 41 has caused some heartache, but Hennessy said clients and customers have dealt with it “graciously.”
Debbie Parker, of Debbie Parker Photography, said she was looking forward to the event. She is going into her second year as a business in the site and said the lights bring out an emotion.
“It’s the ambiance of the whole plaza,” Parker said, saying people will enjoy carolers that night. “It’s going to be amazing.”
She noted the Brickyard Plaza goes a bit unnoticed because it isn’t downtown.
“We’re trying to bring some recognition to the plaza.”
Parker will have a photo booth set up with a Christmas background.
“I’m looking forward to it — it’s going to be a lot of fun. And we’re hoping to build it year after year.”
Jeanne Soos, of Soos Jewelry Design, has been a part of the Brickyard Plaza for five years. When people stop by the plaza, they are always surprised, she said.
“Our main thing is people come in every day who say: ‘We’ve never been here before. This is so nice.’ So it’s just a way of having fun and show it off.”
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
