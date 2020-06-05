VENICE - The stink under the Venice Avenue drawbridge, owned by Sarasota County, has led to a bat exclusion project.
Maintenance crews were scheduled to work on the Venice Avenue drawbridge Wednesday and Thursday, making repairs to the drawbridge deck joints in association with the recent bat exclusion project, according to a news release issued by Venice.
But that effort was rained out.
The work has been rescheduled for Sunday and Monday nights, June 7-8.
A flagging crew will allow alternating eastbound and westbound traffic on Venice Avenue over the Intracoastal Waterway between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
The recommended alternate routes are the KMI and Circus drawbridges at the north and south ends of Venice.
All local emergency response teams have been notified. Marine traffic will not be affected.
