VENICE — The city will be performing maintenance on several decorative light poles on the Venice Avenue Bridge Saturday night, Oct. 2.

A flagging crew will allow alternating eastbound and westbound traffic on East Venice Avenue over the Intracoastal Waterway between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The recommended alternate routes are the Circus Bridge to the south and the KMI (Hatchett Creek) Bridge to the north. Marine traffic will not be affected.

