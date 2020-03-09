You were just talking to a friend about this wonderful volunteer job you have with an organization that supports and develops youth.
The charity’s programs has created numerous scholarships, pulled kids up from the streets and provided for a better future.
Along the way your friend says “Stop. I’ve got just the people who should hear this message. It’s a forum of professionals who meet for lunch once a month. Will you tell that story to them?”
After you agreed, you say to yourself “What have I done?” I’m the kind of person who would go to a funeral and, given the choice of being the deceased lying in the coffin or giving the eulogy, would chose the former and just ready myself to climb in the box. You despise speaking in front of the public and, in true “fight-or-flight” fashion, may think about calling in sick. You may be sorry you accepted the invitation, but, don’t sweat it.
Instead, draw up a plan to be successful at telling your story.
The first item of the plan is the audience…who are they? Their size, interests and ages And, where is the talk going to happen…the room, audio equipment, sight lines. Next, what is the central message…to recruit, fund raise, gain interest or all of the above? When that’s done, its time to develop the message.
This difficult task begins with understanding the human mind and how the people are listening…or not listening…to the speaker. Many psychologists have determined that the memories of an audience are flighty and that people can comprehend and remember only three concepts or themes from one speech, so you have to keep hammering away at the concepts.
Pick the three most important things about your charity. Let’s say they are, one, the creativity and innovativeness of the programs; second, the hard work that volunteers do the help the children and, third, proof that the programs work.
The next technique is to state these three concepts and what they mean, then to deal with each of them in full with statistics, anecdotes and facts and, finally, to restate them in summary. You have to hammer the thoughts so far into the listeners mind that they’ll not forget it.
How do you have get rid of your nervousness and reluctance to do the speaking? The number one way to do this is to be prepared…have a good talk and then to practice. It’s the key to being prepared.
The late, great football coach Vince Lombardi once said “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.” Give your talk in front of a mirror, videotape yourself giving it, gather some friends to critique you.
Just do something. And, don’t be influenced by that “old saw” that you should imagine your audience sitting out there stark naked. That one baffles me. I think it’s all poppycock. The best advice is to be prepared with good material and to be well practiced.
A final tip is to always be connected to the audience. Walk around, keep coming toward the audience, get in their face…in a nice way. People will notice and will be more likely to believe and like you. Giving good presentations is like any project…it requires attention, commitment and confidence.
However, don’t go into the project half-cocked and decide you’re smarter than the audience and are going to tell them exactly what to do. Mark Twain said it well; “It’s better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you’re a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.”
