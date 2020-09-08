NOKOMIS — Matthew Britton has been named the 2020-21 president of Venice Nokomis Rotary Club.
The installation event took place at Venice Yacht Club and was watched on Zoom by many club Rotarians.
Past President Penny Corel thanked Wendy North, president 2019-2020 paying tribute to the past very active year with the most successful Arts & Crafts Festival in January.
Installing Britton, Corel congratulated him on becoming president and taking on the challenge of managing the club during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Britton was born and raised in Venice. A 2001 Venice High graduate, he was captain of the varsity football team and helped bring Venice a state championship in his senior year.
Receiving a scholarship to Hillsdale College, he earned a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing/management.
Returning to Venice, he joined the Roberts Insurance Group in 2006, specializing in personal and business insurance.
Meeting his wife Nicole in 2008, they have four children and recently became foster parents for a 11-month-old boy.
He serves on the Board of Directors for Family Promise of South Sarasota County and is very active in the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce.
Traditionally, the incoming president attends the Annual Rotary International Convention, which was scheduled to take place in Honolulu, Hawaii, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
