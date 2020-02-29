FORT MYERS — With music by Cindi Lauper and a member of Actors Equity, David LaMarr, in the lead role of “Lola,” a transvestite, the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre production of “Kinky Boots” is a must see — if you can get tickets.
Fortunately, there is nary a bad seat in the house and the option for three special meals (including prime rib) one can order at the table on Friday and Saturday nights, “Kinky Boots” is well worth the drive to Fort Myers.
The story is true, set in Northampton, in the Midlands of England.
It involves a shoe factory that is about to fold until someone approaches Charlie Price, the son of its founder, with the idea to manufacture “kinky” boots for transvestites with steel-reinforced heels to bear the extra weight of the men who will wear them. It is a matter of serving a niche market with what they want a pretty simple concept it would seem.
The main problem is that Charlie Price is not so quick to determine those needs nor to satisfy those needs.
“Kinky Boots” is directed by Ann Marie McCleary, who more often is the choreographer at Broadway Palm. For this show, which contains one musical number after another, Chris Kane fills those “boots” delightfully.
The set is by Evan Adamson, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, costumes by John P. White, sound by Chris McCleary, music direction by Loren Strickland, wigs by Brandon Miller, technical direction by Dominic Lau and stage management by Jayar Garcia.
When the initial output of “kinky” boots is not quite what the clientele wants design-wise, Lola is hired as design consultant. While that helps sales, it leads to some grumbling from the long-time male employees of the factory who do not feel comfortable with all the cross-dressers in their space.
It does not help that Charlie’s fiancée, Lauren, tries to convince Charlie to sell the factory to a real estate developer.
While the show itself is a joyful experience, the story of the factory itself did not have a happy ending. It closed after a few years because it failed to meet the design desires of its transvestite customers.
The musical however does not fail to meet the approval of its audiences, whether on stage on the big screen. At the Broadway Pal, the audience this past Friday night loved it. The hot fudge on the dessert able is a tasty bonus.
The Broadway Palm production of “Kinky Boots” runs through April 4 in Fort Myers.
For tickets and performance times, call the box office at 239-278-4422 or visit broadwaypalm.com.
