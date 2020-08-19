FORT MYERS – Broadway Palm is reopened Thursday with its 28th season.
It is starting with the "Dean Martin Variety Hour."
"Enjoy a fun-filled trip back in time with this classic throwback to the old Dean Martin Variety Show," it said in a news release. "Broadway Palm is offering a special and all tickets are just $50 for dinner and the show. Due to the current environment, Broadway Palm has made numerous adjustments and taken several measures to assure the health and safety of their cast members, employees, and customers."
The theater will have 50% capacity to adhere to CDC recommendations with social distancing encouraged and guests required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. Seating has been changed to space the tables.
"Broadway Palm has always had a rigorous sanitation process in place," the news release said. "But they have implemented new cleaning and sanitizing procedures including utilizing UV lights before and after performances; the entire building was treated with Vibrant’s PermaSafe Process which included a cleaning and shield application that kills up to 99.99% of germs, bacteria, viruses, other harmful microbes."
It said it has also added "a bipolar ionization system into their air conditioning units which is a technology that deactivates harmful substances such as bacteria, viruses and more."
Attendees can also expect temperature checks with anyone having a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher denied entry.
"Employees and cast members went through an extensive evaluation before being able to return to work and employees are required to wear protective gear and practice frequent hand washing," it said.
It said the "Dean Martin Variety Hour" is direct from Las Vegas.
"Dean Martin impersonator Seth Abrahms to host an entertaining variety show that features great music, hilarious comedic skits and more…you never know who is going to knock on the front door of Dino’s place next," it said. "This production is sure to have you singing and laughing the night away."
"The Dean Martin Variety Hour" runs through Sept. 26 with performances Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. All tickets are $50 for dinner and the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422 or visiting BroadwayPalm.com.
