SARASOTA — State Attorney Ed Brodsky and Sheriff Kurt Hoffman pledged to change civil citation programs in a Zoom meeting held by DART Florida on Tuesday night.
“I join with SURE and all of the faith leaders that are committed and see a strong desire and need to bring an adult civil citation to our community,” Brodsky said. “I look forward to our progress.”
DART, or Direct Action & Research Training Center, is a criminal justice collaborative across nine states that has many local affiliates throughout Florida.
Sarasota United for Responsibility and Equity, known as SURE, falls underneath the local DART organizations of Florida.
Other affiliates across the state joined together for a Zoom meeting to discuss the progress of civil citation programs in several counties, one of those being Sarasota.
“It’s time to be smart on crime,” said Rev. Bernice Jackson from First United Church of Tampa.
During the presentations of the meeting, a DART diagram showed the percentages of juveniles that were eligible for civil citations in the counties participating with DART.
According to DART, Sarasota County was at 71% of juveniles avoiding arrest and using civil citation programs.
The county was behind the juvenile civil citation programs offered in Pinellas County that was at 96%.
However, the main focus of the meeting for Sarasota County were the talks about adult civil citation programs.
Jackson stated the civil citation programs in Sarasota County are offered post-arrest. The civil justice organizations want the civil citation programs offered before an arrest is even made.
Jackson said Brodsky and Hoffman pledged to change that program.
In previously recorded video clips, both Brodsky and Hoffman mentioned their work with SURE to help implement adult civil citation programs throughout Sarasota County.
Hoffman acknowledged how having a record for minor offenses can follow someone for life and make it difficult.
He said how much time and expenses go into prosecuting someone for minor offenses and talked about a young man that stole an item for $1.52.
“All the expense and resources used to seek justice for an item worth $1.52 could better be handled in an adult civil citation program,” Hoffman said.
He said the sheriff’s office has incorporated an adult civil citation program into their next 4-year strategic plan.
Along with Hoffman’s comments on the program, Brodsky said he finds the program to be incredibly valuable to the Sarasota County community.
“I think will richly enhance those that do enter the criminal justice system that commit minor misdemeanor offenses that deserve the opportunity to not be tarnished or impeded in their ability to gain meaningful employment, career opportunities or attend college or vocational schools,” Brodsky said.
