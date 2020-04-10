WEST VILLAGES - Sarasota County Fire Department and North Port Fire Department extinguished a brush fire in Gran Paradiso on Wednesday.
"This was a tough fire to access," North Port officials said in a social media post. "Crews used hand tools to control until Florida Forest Service and a brush truck could gain access...NPFD and SCFD were able to stave off the fire, stopping any damage to homes."
Dry conditions have area authorities warning residents to be careful and aware of potential for brush fires. No significant rain is in the forecast until Tuesday.
