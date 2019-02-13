Sarasota Musica Viva, a professional nonprofit chamber music organization, will present a CD celebration concert on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Venice Art Center, 390 Nokomis Ave. S., in Venice.
This performance will feature Boston Symphony Orchestra’s veteran pianist, Vytas J. Baksys performing in concert with SMV’s artistic director, Linda Bento-Rei. The duo will present pieces included on their fourth album “Dually Noted”, set to be released this year.
“Dually Noted” is a flute and piano recording of rarely performed and relatively unknown pieces — some out of print, some written by unknown and underperformed composers and one piece written for this project.
“This recording is fresh and innovative and our performances are always a little eccentric, impassioned, stubbornly personal and committed to straddling the divide between the expected and the unimaginable,” Bento-Rei said.
This performance is the first in a week-long festival with Baksys and Bento-Rei in duo concerts on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. at the Venice Art Gallery; Thursday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at St. Boniface Episcopal Church on Siesta Key and Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. at Art Avenue Art Gallery in the Westfield-Southgate Mall in Sarasota.
“Sarasota Musica Viva is dedicated to presenting a constantly evolving chamber music repertoire, performed by virtuosic musicians who play with incredible passion and precision,” Bento-Rei said. “Our mission is to expand, enrich and engage our audiences by presenting new and rarely performed masterpieces that otherwise might not be heard and to bring these performances to audiences that have not had the opportunity to experience music in this format.”
For more information about these concerts, call 941-870-9885 or visit SarasotaMusicaViva.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.