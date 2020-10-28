VENICE — Bubbly Belle Bath Bombs are one of the sales products exploding in popularity during the pandemic — and Venice is now the creative epicenter.
The design and production center recently moved from Sarasota to Venice, almost tripling in size.
Started in 2017 with three people, the business developed rapidly and its location became too small at 6,000-square feet.
With increasing sales, it moved recently into a 16,000 square foot location on Ogden Road. It now has 40 employees with expectations to recruit more in the future.
The exciting sales ingredient of the Bubbly Belle bath bombs is the wearable ring inside.
Currently, they are making 17 different scented and shaped bath bombs, with three to five monthly specials. Each order is manufactured and the color of the internal plastic capsule indicates the size from five to ten of the customer’s chosen ring order.
Placed in the bath tub the scent, takes about 3 to 4 minutes to dissolve in vibrant colors with induced movement fizzing in the water emitting appealing aromas.
Such a minimal amount of color is used allowing it to remain in the water, eventually dispersing while not staining the skin or the bath tub.
Inside each bath bomb is a capsule which comes to the surface. Inside a ring and a coupon to reveal the value of the ring. Following a drawing its worth may entitle the holder to a $100, $1,000 or $10,000 ring or cash.
“Any number of bath bombs can be put in the bath and they are child safe,” manager Adam Michell said. “One client apparently made a video of putting 100 bath bombs into her tub, flooding her home. She admitted on the video it was her mistake and not Bubbly Bombs.”
When orders are completed, a fulfillment center collects them for shipping. A team in California does all the marketing and advertising and a third party handles the drawing of the prize rings.
The company originally started with fragrance oils than Bubbly Belle created its own combination of fragrance and essentials oils for the bath bombs. An aromatherapist assisted with putting all the colors to all the scents. They continue selling essential oils in small bottles for use in their range of necklaces, bracelets and similar items.
“We come up with design ideas and for Halloween we have a ghost, a raven’s skull and a pumpkin,” said Karen Pascht, research & development Mmanager. “For Thanksgiving, we have a turkey, pumpkin pie and a black Friday. Christmas designs are the melting snowman who runs around the bath, a peppermint foam, Christmas tree, Santa face and a lump of coal.”
An ecommerce business, Bubbly Belle is only sold on the internet at bubblybelle.com/BubblyBathBombDeal. Bath bombs are $13.97 each, and contain a sparkly ring inside.
Consideration is being given to putting the bath bombs into retail, Pascht said, but currently they are busy sending them out online.
Supporting charities, Bubbly Belle is running a three-bath bombs special for the breast cancer awareness campaign and has supported an abused women charity.
Terry Purdy, broker owner of Merritt Realty Corporation in Nokomis, managed the acquisition of the Venice location for Bubbly Belle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.