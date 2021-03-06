Blue Lotus Meditation Centers its third Taste of Sri Lanka.
This year as the pandemic continues, it will be a drive-through event. Orders must be placed in advance.
“Taste of Sri Lanka is our biggest fundraiser,” said Bhante Chan, spiritual director of Blue Lotus Meditation Center “Unfortunately, due to the Pandemic we will not be able to have your beautiful presence at the event and meet you all. So, we decided to have you all order food online and pick-up food via drive thru at Blue Lotus. Thank you for your support and hope to see you all as you come to pick up your order. Stay safe and be well. “
Food can be picked up at the center from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 27 but the last day to order will be March 23.
Meals are $15 per person for single meal of $45 for a family meal. Order at: blbmc.org by March23.
The menu: Fried Rice, Batu Moju (eggplant), Pol Sambala (coconut salad), Parippu Curry (lentil), Kale Salad, Parippu Wada (fried lentil patties), and for desert: Wattalappan (Sri Lankan style custard).
For more information, email serenitybuddhists@gmail.com
Food is to be picked up from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. March 27 at the center, Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center 714 Shamrock Blvd.
Blue Lotus Meditation Center offers silent meditation times for people of all traditions.
Classes offered include meditation, Buddhist wisdom applicable for modern life, beginner and intermediate classes in Buddhist studies, healthy living, yoga and drum classes.
Items from the Gift Shop will be for sale.
