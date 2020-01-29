ENGLEWOOD – Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau was honored with two Adrian Awards - the largest and most prestigious global tourism marketing competition by Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International - for its work to promote the county as Florida’s premier Gulf Coast destination.
Competing against some of the world’s most iconic brands and destinations, Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach’s brand campaign, “Outsiders Welcome,” earned a bronze award and the destination’s Visitor Guide took home a silver award, among more than 1,100 submissions.
The two promotional projects were judged by experts in the hospitality, travel, tourism and media industries, and showcased extraordinary success achieving their key marketing objectives to drive awareness for the destination.
The "Outsiders Welcome" campaign promotes differentiating factors of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach from competing Florida destinations, and emphasized the area’s wealth of extraordinary outside activities and gorgeous natural settings.
With beaches and activities on and off the water, the destination went to market for the past few years with the tagline, “Our Best Side is Outside.”
Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach’s Visitor Guide, named “Adventure Journal,” was made to inspire potential visitors to learn more about the destination and envision their vacation on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
“Our team is thrilled to be named among the top innovative tourism brands and destinations in the nation,” said Wendie Vestfall, tourism director at the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “We are extremely proud of our destination and feel privileged to have the support of our dedicated industry partners to share the experiential story of Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach.”
Information on Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach is available at PureFlorida.com. It's on social media at @RealPureFlorida on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Huber at 941-743-1900 or jennifer.huber@charlottecountyfl.gov.
