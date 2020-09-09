VENICE — Despite the apparent reluctance of residents to venture into many existing local businesses, there is an enthusiasm from national and out-of-town companies to expand into this area.
Soon the newly renovated southern end of the Jacaranda Plaza on U.S. 41 Bypass, formerly occupied by K-Mart, will welcome yet another off-price departmental store.
A new Burlington is slated to open in spring 2021, confirmed a Burlington Stores company spokesperson.
It has changed — having dropped the “Raincoat Factory” image — noticeable with a visit one of the new stores, a move successfully bringing the store’s appeal into a new era.
Today, principally under the name Burlington, the company operates 739 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico. It offers an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day.
Growing their inventory with an array of fashions, in 40 years, the inventory has grown to include baby, home, beauty and the name change to reflect the breadth of their product offerings.
Burlington will be among the recently opened off-price Beall’s Outlet and the new Marshall’s, another chain of American off-price department stores owned by TJX Companies, and the planned Aldi store.
Now a nationally recognized off-price retailer, Burlington Stores had revenues of $7.3 billion in 2019 — a far fling from the original family run business, with a single store in Burlington, New Jersey.
Burlington Coat Factory opened in 1972 offering a selection of off-price coats and outerwear and became an immediate success with more stores opening across the U.S.
Contractors are working on the internal structure of Noire Nail Bar, 1691 S. Tamiami Trail and the adjoining Body by barre fitness. In another building at the Shamrock entrance notices indicate it will be occupied by Wells Fargo Advisors.
