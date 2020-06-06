SARASOTA — A Sarasota County Area Transit bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, and county health officials say anyone who rode his bus should monitor themselves for symptoms or be tested for the virus.
The driver, who was not named, has driven four routes since May 26: 3, 14, 40 and 100.
Three of the routes serve mostly Sarasota stops but Route 100 is the community route that runs from North Port to Venice to Sarasota with limited stops.
The last day the employee was on duty was Tuesday.
County health officials are trying to trace the people the driver had been in contact with, said Jan Grogg, SCAT interim director, in an online news conference Thursday evening.
The contract tracing began with people the driver knew he had contact with and then moved to other transit employees he may have been around.
What’s harder to track are the people who rode on his bus, she said. That’s why they’re trying to notify the public of the situation.
Grogg said buses are routinely cleaned, with “high-touch areas” like railings wiped down with sanitizer every time a bus pulls into a transfer station on its route.
“Also, SCAT has made its service free in order to decrease contact between driver and customers,” she said.
Buses have front and back doors available and the seats nearest to the driver are not used in order to keep the recommended 6-foot social distancing in place.
“Additionally, our bus operators have been provided with gloves, sanitizer and cleaning products to wipe down surfaces in their area,” she said. “The way we have it set up, people who get on the bus from the back door stay well outside of the recommended 6-foot area, more like 10 feet.”
One factor in favor of containing the possible spread of the virus from the driver is that fewer people have been riding buses in Sarasota County, likely because of the pandemic.
SCAT ridership is down almost 41% compared to the same week last year, Grogg said.
This is the first time a SCAT bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
Free, open testing is available at the Mall at University Town Center, Sarasota, and the Robert L. Taylor Center, Sarasota.
For more information visit SCGov.net or FloridaHealthCovid19.gov.
Locally
A rise in the number of COVID-19 cases statewide in the last few days isn’t being reflected in Sarasota County as Florida enters Phase 2 of “reopening.”
While cases continue to accumulate here, the rate of positive test results has been 3% or less for at least the last two weeks; on five days the rate was less than 1%.
Positive cases have been in single digits for the last seven days, according to state data as of Friday morning.
The state, however, has seen more than 1,000 new cases for four straight days, with a rate of positive results ranging from 3.37% to 5.56%.
Cumulatively, there had been 658 cases of COVID-19 in Sarasota County as of Friday morning, with 85 deaths.
Long-term care facilities in the county account for 215 cases — 34% — and 60% of the deaths — 51 out of 85.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s cases of COVID-19 continue to dwindle, with only nine people hospitalized Friday. Venice Regional Bayfront Health had none.
