TAMPA — Busch Gardens is offering up its new 2021 Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Fun Card — and including free park admission through the rest of 2020.
“By taking advantage of this new offer to enjoy fan-favorite seasonal events redesigned to promote the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including Bier Fest, Busch Gardens Tampa’s open-air fall festival, guests can also come back to visit again and again through 2021,” it said in a news release.
Bier Fest
The annual Bier Fest has been scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays between Sept. 12 to Nov. 15, according to a news release.
“At this year’s event, the third year of Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, guests can sip and savor seasonal brew offerings and new recipes featuring fall flavors at one of Florida’s most spacious outdoor theme parks,” it said.
It said the park already has “strict health and safety measures,” but is also limiting capacity “to create even more open space for guests to enjoy Bier Fest.”
Guests can explore 16 Bier Fest cabins across the open-air area “featuring modified food and beverage serving procedures and contact-free transaction options,” the news release states.
Details on the menu and beers are available at www.buschgardens.com/tampa/events/bier-fest/
Coming soon
“Along with iconic thrill-rides and up-close animal experiences, special events throughout the year with limited capacity make each visit an amazing experience at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” the news release states, noting Howl-O-Scream, Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Christmas Town are set for coming months.
The 2021 Fun Card is starting — for a limited time — at $110.99 for Busch Gardens and $60.99 for an Adventure Island Fun Card, or $151.98 for both parks.
Guests who take advantage of the 2021 Fun Card can visit the parks for free for the rest of 2020, the news release said, noting there are some blockout dates set.
It also noted there have been changes because of COVID-19. Those changes can be learned by visiting www.buschgardens.com/tampa/safety.
