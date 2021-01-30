TAMPA – Busch Gardens has a new offer for children — the Busch Gardens 2021 Preschool Card.
It offers free, unlimited admission to children age 5 and younger to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through Dec. 31, according to a news release.
It said Florida preschool children “receive free admission for a year full of fun and safe park experiences in a spacious outdoor environment with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols, including special events like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends.”
Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends takes place in spring, fall and winter starting Saturday, through Feb. 15.
“Throughout 2021, Busch Gardens offers many opportunities for families to make safe new memories together such as enjoying the kid-friendly options at the Food & Wine Festival, trick-or-treating and participating in Halloween hijinks with fan-favorite Sesame Street Characters at Howl-O-Scream, and celebrating holiday moments with Santa during Christmas Town, and more,” it said.
It is still keeping “strict health and safety measures” in place to fight against COVID-19.
Those interested can register online for the free preschool card, but must be done by Feb. 3 with the first redemption by Feb. 28.
To learn more, Florida residents can visit the website BuschGardensTampa.com/Preschoolcard.
Among the events for young children:
Elmo’s Birthday Celebration: Jan. 30 – 31 and Feb. 6-7
“Kids can celebrate Elmo’s birthday with meet and greets, special treats, physically distanced photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends and much more,” it said.
New Birthday Dance Party
“Guests can get moving to the birthday beat with Elmo. Join in for a fun-filled dance, physically distanced party, including a special song for the guest of honor. Giant birthday cards will be available for families to send well wishes to their favorite red monster. Be sure to boogie over to the Sesame Street Pavilion early, as space is limited for everyone’s health and safety,” it said.
It is also having physically distanced photo opportunities with Elmo’s birthday celebration.
My Fuzzy Valentine Weekend: Feb. 13-15
“Sesame Street fans will find more to love this season at Busch Gardens including special moments with their favorite furry friends especially for Valentine’s Day,” the news release said.
It will include story time and a Valentines Scavenger Hunt
“Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends have lost their valentines, and they need help from you to find them throughout the Sesame Street Safari of Fun play area. Once families have found all the valentines, they can pick up their appreciation sticker at Abby Cadabby’s Treasure Hut gift shop,” it said.
There will also be treats and craft time together at the Sesame Street Pavilion and cookie decorating to-go
For more information, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.
