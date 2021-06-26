Robbins joins Advocate Health Advisors
VENICE – Lisa Robbins has joined Advocate Health Advisors, based in Venice as a part of its Client Care Specialist team.
Advocate Health Advisors agents serve clients in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.
“We are excited to welcome Lisa to the Advocate team. She is stepping into a position that supports the integration of care across community partners, including health insurance plans and physicians, to support customer satisfaction and positive health outcomes,” said Advocate Health Advisors Retention Specialist Jackleen Houchens “Lisa’s personalized approach to customer care will ensure that our customers are utilizing their health care benefits while proactively addressing their health care needs.“
Robbins worked in the insurance industry for more than 10 years and in customer service for 27 years, it said.
Selby welcomes new Board of Trustee members
SARASOTA – Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is adding two new people to its governing Board of Trustees.
“Aaron Bellamy and Renée James Gilmore will each serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021, during which they will help guide the strategic vision for the future of the institution,” it said in a news release.
Bellamy serves as the Youth and Family Advocate manager with Safe Children Coalition Residential Program and was a member of the Board of Directors of Gulf Coast Heritage Association, Inc.
Renée James Gilmore is executive producer of Empowering Voices on ABC7 and owns Saja Group, LLC. She is chairwoman of Sarasota National Cemetery citizens advisory board.
As of July 1, Marianne McComb will serve as Board chair and Dr. Joel Morganroth will serve as vice chair. Other members of the board are: J. Allison Archbold, Daniel “Pat” Ball, Ariane Dart, Norbert P. Donelly, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Teri A. Hansen, Marcy Klein, Katherine A. Martucci, Cornelia Matson, Keith Monda, Mike Quillen, Jeannie Russell, Pauline L. Wamsler, Michael J. Wilson, Margaret Wise and Jennifer O. Rominiecki, president & CEO of Selby Gardens.
Director of cornea, ocular surface disease tappedSARASOTA – Center For Sight announce Dr. Joaquin O. De Rojas has been appointed its director of Cornea and Ocular Surface Disease.
“Dr. De Rojas plays an instrumental role in the care of Center For Sight patients,” Center for Sight founder Dr. David Shoemaker said. “I am confident that as he assumes the director position, he will encourage further collaboration, research, and lead the development of best practices to serve our patients in the community we love.”
De Rojas will still conduct surgeries at Center For Sight.
“It is an exciting time at Center For Sight and US Eye as we continue to expand our outreach,” De Rojas said. “I am honored to be selected for this position and I am excited to continue working with our comprehensive eye doctors and staff across all of our offices to implement the latest technologies, establish best practices and continue to deliver excellent care to our patients.”
De Rojas treats patients at the Venice, Englewood, North Port and Sarasota offices of Center For Sight.
For more information, visit www.CenterForSight.net or call (941) 925-2020.
Gman Home Watch accreditedVENICE — Gman Home Watch Sarasota has earned its accreditation from the National Home Watch Association.
The NHWA recently made the announcement. The group was formed in 2009 “in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org).”
Gman Home Watch Sarasota is owned by Phillip Mockler who has served in the U.S. Marines, U.S. Army and 16 years in law enforcement in the region. He, his wife and children live in South Sarasota County.
Gman Home Watch Sarasota is managed by Chris Hudson who has served in the military and local law enforcement for more than 20 years. Hudson lives in the Venice area with his wife and two children.
Gman Home Watch Sarasota serves Venice, North Port and Englewood. For more information, visit their website at www.gmainhomewatchsarasota.com, call them at (941) 914-9104 or email gmanhomewatchsarasota@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.