New sports doctor added to team
VENICE — The office of Center for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine held a “signing” ceremony for its latest doctor its added to its roster.
Dr. Michael H. Jaquith and Dr. William L. Mehserle have added Dr. Christopher A. Roberts to its “team,” it said in a news release.
“For over 25 years, Dr. Jaquith and Mehserle have donated their time and resources to Venice High athletic teams including providing free annual health screenings for student athletes,” it said. “Even though their children are now grown, they are still avid fans and supporters of Venice High athletics.”
Roberts has trained in sports medicine and upper extremity at Steadman Hawkins Clinic. The news release notes he will assist in continuing devotion to providing orthopaedic care in the local high school and community.
“As with Dr. Mehserle incurring an orthopaedic injury in his youth that stirred him into orthopaedics, Dr. Roberts interest began with a femur fracture incurred on the field,” it said. “He admired the team of surgeons and physical therapists who helped him through his recovery.”
He worked his orthopaedic residency at University of Florida in Jacksonville with medical school and undergraduate studies at Texas Tech.
He is married with two children.
Restore adds rheumatology servicesVENICE — Dr. David Greenfield has joined Restore Medical Partners in Venice as it adds rheumatology care to its medical services.
Greenfield has practiced rheumatology care in and around Venice for more than 30 years, it said in a news release.
“I am very excited to join the Restore team” Greenfield said. “They have welcomed me right from the beginning. Together, I believe we can build a comprehensive group vision that will serve the South County community and proved high quality care.”
Greenfield works with osteoporosis, inflammatory rheumatologic diseases — including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, gout, and systemic lupus — along with and vasculitis like polymyalgia rheumatica and giant cell arteritis, the news release stated. He also treats osteoarthritis, tendinitis and bursitis.
Greenfield was board certified in rheumatology in 1986 and was a Founding Fellow of the American College of Rheumatology.
“At Restore, it is our goal as a practice to meet the needs of our community. We feel that the addition of rheumatology care and Dr. Greenfield will further help us in achieving that goal,” Dr. Lindsey Job said. Job is chief executive officer of Restore Medical Partners.
Restore celebrates its five-year anniversary in Venice in September.
For more information, visit www.restoremedicalpartners.com or call 941-375-3006.
Psychologist relocates Venice officeVENICE — Dr. Charles R. Davenport, a doctor of psychology, has relocated his Venice psychology office to 1224 Ridgewood Ave.
Venice, which he called “a more central and convenient location with more space and private parking.”
Davenport provides therapy and counseling services with locations in Venice and Sarasota. Davenport graduated from Pine View School; and has worked for the Sarasota County Schools, New College, and University of South Florida.
For more information, visit http://www.drcharlesdavenport.com/venice-office.html or call 941-321-1971.
