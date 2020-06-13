Lemon Bay graduate new lawyer at Sarasota firm
SARASOTA — Attorney Jodi M. Ruberg has joined the law firm of Blalock Walters as a part of the firm’s estate planning and business and corporate practice groups, the law firm announced.
“Ruberg routinely drafts wills, revocable living trusts and irrevocable trusts and other estate planning documents necessary to implement client goals and long-term personal and charitable objectives,” it said in a news release. “Her areas of concentration allow her to counsel clients in matters of wealth preservation and succession planning for their benefit and for the benefit of their loved ones, and assist in the execution of the documentation necessary to achieve the clients’ intended results.”
Ruberg was elected as a governor of the Florida Bar in the Young Lawyers Division, representing Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties, the release states, noting she is also a director of the Sarasota County Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division.
“The firm is thrilled with the addition of Jodi to our firm,” managing partner Matthew Plummer said. “Jodi’s experience and expertise will enhance the level of service and depth provided to our clients. Jodi’s commitment to client service and our community align with the firm’s values, which make her a perfect addition to the Blalock Walters team.”
She is a 2003 graduate of Lemon Bay High School.
She can be reached at 941-748-0100 or jruberg@blalockwalters.com.
BPWEV sets up its next monthly meeting
VENICE — Reservations are needed for the next dinner meeting of the Business & Professional Women of Englewood/Venice.
The event involves dinner starting at 6 p.m. June 16 at Plantation Golf & Country Club, Venice. The cost is $23 at the door or $24 online via PayPal.
Deadline to register is 5 p.m. June 14 with cancellations: needed by calling 941-493-0014 or emailing morinac@gmail.com by 5 p.m. June 14 to avoid being charged for the reservation.
The June 16 program is “Timeless Aging in the New Decade” presented by speaker Beth “Annie” Stockdale who owns and operates Your Total Body Health and Wellness Center in Venice.
Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center reopens
VENICE — The Venice Area Pregnancy Care Center of Venice reopened June 2 with a limited and temporary schedule.
The nonprofit “assists families with children in Venice and South Sarasota County,” it noted in a news release.
The facility is opened from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Currently, the center is “dispensing diapers and car seats to clients as well as layettes and bassinets to first time mothers. ...Safety protocols have been put in place allowing clients to pick up items from the Center’s curbside pickup,” it said.
Clients need to bring valid photo ID for assistance.
“New clients who are residents of Osprey, Nokomis, Venice, North Port or Englewood are welcome,” the news release states. “They are required to bring a valid photo ID and a second proof of residency such as a utility bill to the Center. Registration takes only a few minutes and can easily be completed from the safety of their car.”
It is also seeking donations after being closed since March due to COVID-19.
“While there is an increased need for donations of essential items, such as diapers, the Center is not accepting donations at this time, however if you would like to donate funds, volunteer or need more information please call the center at 941-485-1776 or you can message them on their website at www.vapcc.org.”
The center is at 301 Bayshore Drive, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.