VENICE - The 2019 Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Business Showcase takes place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today and Saturday at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave South.
Admission is free and open to the public.
More than 60 exhibitors will be on site, from ABC-7 WWSB News to Venice Theatre, Inc. It includes for- and non-profit organizations and firms displaying their missions and products.
