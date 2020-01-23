VENICE — For winter residents who want to have their vehicle in Venice but don’t like the inconvenience of trailering it nor driving it, they have another option.
Snowbird Express Florida.
Owned and operated by Bruce Russell, of Venice, he moved more than a dozen cars from north to south this season.
“I price it to be very competitive with trailering of cars,” Russell said, saying some people are “put-off” by trailer.
“I make it as convenient as possible for you,” he said.
How convenient?
“By the time they get off the plane, I’m standing there with the keys.”
Russell has done just that in the past.
Costs associated with the service: a one-way airplane ticket to the city where the car is; a full-tank of fuel to start and 55 cents per mile.
He allows people to add luggage to their car. If he has to stay at hotels, he pays for it out of the mileage costs and stays at establishments with good vehicle security.
He said he works to be upfront with associated costs and scheduling.
“I try to make it as simple as possible,” he said.
Russell said while he’s adding miles to cars, it is rarely considered a huge issue.
“It’s been a very successful business model,” he said.
To date, the farthest he’s driven has been from near the Canadian border — at Ogdensburg, New York.
“I really love the scenery and seeing places from different aspects.”
He’ll have that chance in February. He’s set for his longest job — a drive from Medford, Oregon back to Florida.
His customers praise him. He’s worked for Midge Ayars and John Greenup who winter in Sarasota County.
“We were skeptical at first,” Greenup said.
But then they met him and struck up a bit of a friendship.
Russell drove their vehicle from up north, met them at an area airport and drove them to their residence.
“It’s awesome, really really awesome,” Ayars said.
Russell said he enjoys talking to his customers.
“I love to hear the stories from the people I drive for,” he said.
He said once he brings a vehicle to its destination, he gets it washed and does other basic maintenance — like an air pressure check in tires which can often change going from cold weather to warm weather spots.
“I like to take care of people,” Russell said. “I try to underpromise and over deliver.”
