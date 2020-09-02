$6M expansion set at Venice Golf & Country Club

VENICE — Venice Golf & Country Club has started its Project 2020 — a $6.1 million capital expansion plan that will triple its wellness center and “transform” its clubhouse, it said in a news release.
“See it, live it, love it, sums it up best,” General Manager Jim Schell said in the news release. “This expansion exemplifies our active and healthy club lifestyle. Great amenities complimented with excellent service and staff, and a warm friendly membership is why our members love this club so much.”
The news release said the effort had its groundbreaking recently for Project 2020.
“The expansion will completely transform the look and feel of the clubhouse and enhance members’ lifestyles with a new covered outdoor dining area and gathering bar as well as an expanded kitchen,” the news release stated. “The wellness center will triple in size, with expanded floor exercise rooms, the addition of two spa treatment rooms, and a new cardio and weight room with state-of-the-art Technogym equipment.”
It said it is collaborating with experts “on every aspect” of the design and construction, including Peacock + Lewis from Naples; and Gates Construction.
Venice Golf & Country Club members approved the project in March 2019.
VGCC holds the distinction of being the “only private, member-owned equity club” in Venice. It includes an Audubon-certified sanctuary along with 587 properties, golf, tennis, pickleball, pools and its wellness center. It said it also boasts an active social calendar for its residents.
“The expansion of our clubhouse and wellness center will provide amenities that current and prospective members alike desire in their club, notably outdoor dining in a beautiful space and a state-of-the-art exercise and Wellness facility,” VGCC Board President Herb Ormsbee said in the news release.
Residents are looking forward to the project.
“Our community is very social, and our clubhouse has always been a favorite gathering spot,” VGCC Board Vice President Chris Madigan said in the news release.
Madigan is the chair of the Long Range Planning Committee.
“It will be stunning, and no one will want to leave.”
