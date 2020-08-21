VENICE — A relatively small subdivision is being considered in Venice on East Venice Avenue about a mile west of River Road.
Planners held a required online Zoom neighborhood meeting on July 30 for those who live in the immediate area.
Public hearings will follow.
The proposal is to build a 74-home subdivision on 26.8 acres, called Blackburn Enclave, on the south side of East Venice Avenue.
The small lots are tucked in behind the Stone Walk subdivision, accessed through a separate roadway, and would likely be unseen from East Venice Avenue.
Water features are planned near the adjoining Blackburn Canal. Ten percent of the property is to remain open space.
Primary access would be from an expanded South Keystone Road off East Venice Ave. A bus stop is planned at that intersection.
First, the Sarasota County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will have to approve a number of land use petitions.
They include a Large-Scale Comprehensive Plan Amendment from low density to moderate density housing, and a concurrent Rezone Petition change from the current Open Use Estate zoning designation to Residental Single Family-2/Planned United Development.
Those public hearings have yet to be scheduled.
