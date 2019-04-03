The days when a light was simply a bulb with a paper, canvas or similar shade hanging from the ceiling in each room are long gone. Lights are a leading design feature and to prove it David and Robin Deacon owners of Venice Lighting Company have created a lighting emporium.
Entering their new lighting center at 909 S. Tamiami Trail in Nokomis is a whole new experience in living design. More than 1,500 lamp designs overwhelm the visitor encouraging further investigation.
With an experienced welcoming team providing professional interior and exterior design into exciting new concepts adaptable for the smallest to the largest homes and offices.
The Deacon’s 3-year-old business has snowballed into the era of not just selling lights, but adding complementary aspects to benefit customers choices. Focus today is to build from the lamp design the entire appeal and use of the room incorporating the rugs, pictures, table, chairs, sideboard, sofa and more.
The Deacons, an electrician and an interior designer launched the company three years ago at 508 Colonia Lane E. Seeing the business taking off they realized if they could move it to U.S. 41 it would grow even faster and more importantly it would broaden the scope of lighting.
More than a year ago they acquired the historical building originally a grocery store when it opened in the 1920’s. Restoration began and continues at 909 S. Tamiami Trail near Captain Eddies Seafood Restaurant in Nokomis.
Originally carrying a few pieces of furniture, now in the spacious 4,500 square feet showroom they have a large selection together with home décor.
Focusing on dining areas, there are consul tables, sideboards rugs and accessories. As the large display of 50 paintings is constantly being replaced as they are sold.
Among the displayed lamps which range from inexpensive table lamps to the most expensive centerpiece at $4,700, a unique circular glass piece suitable for the very modern or beach home.
In this new era of lighting there are a million lamp designs said David and we have suppliers providing almost every option available. The more unusual lights on display are non-repeatable one-off designs.
“A lot of the real traditional very ornate crystal pieces such as chandeliers are disappearing,” he said. “For those wanting a cleaner and lighter feel design still giving the sparkle and the flame we have them.”
Customers will start by selecting one piece of lighting. Knowing it is their style the team suggest and build a whole new set avoiding everything being identical. Ensuring their house is unique by bringing out their own style.
Shopping at Venice Lighting is an easy a turnkey process finding that style with the designs, fixtures and then the bulbs. Today they have shaped, colored, flickering flames like little crystals. For the maximum lighting experience lighting range from the very modern, unbelievable styles with LED incorporated in glass pieces lighting up from the inside.
Visitors will see a range of ceiling fans giving that Florida coastal look and even traditional customers will find something lighter, a Shabby Chic cottage look. A small collection of the Mediterranean vibe has been lightened up from the old brown style with touches of grays and blacks.
Coastal styles with the blue, sea and oyster shells fit into the beach or modern house.
Each member of the team has a specialized background, Tammy Piner manager with 20 years in lighting, Melody Arquillo is lead designer with Ann Brooks and 6 part- and full-time people. David Deacon is the electrical specialist and Robin Deacon handles design. Setting up the installation completes the process without worry for the customer.
Venice Lighting Company in Nokomis opens 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments in the store or in-home for design are available, call 941-484-4205.
