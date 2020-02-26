SOUTH VENICE — The large “?” sign that commuters have been passing at 1871 S. Tamiami Trail in South Venice for the past few weeks has been replaced with a new sign announcing AbraCadabra Hair Studio’s new location.
Denise Hogue is moving her business of nearly 25 years from the 1400 block of S. Tamiami Trail in the Venice Village Shoppes. The last day at the current location is Feb. 29.
She had the new digs painted bright Caribbean blue. Bay Point Construction gave the interior a makeover. The grand opening is set for March 3.
“We have a very good clientele that come here from as far as Fort Myers and Sarasota,” Hogue said. “And, yes, we’re hiring.”
“I’m an employer. Not a booth renter,” Hogue says. “It’s a team effort, not an ‘I’ effort around here. It’s a family friendly environment.”
“We’ve been blessed with very loyal customers, and we very much appreciate the repeat business.”
Hogue came to Florida after a corporate career in Kalamazoo, Mich., and Indiana. A former vice president, Hogue helped grow her father’s rent-to-own business, Coleman’s Rentals, from a single location back in 1974 to 36 locations.
The rent-to-own model began there, she said, when Coleman’s began renting furniture, TVs, audio, computers and laundry equipment. Notably, they furnished the upper suites of Detroit’s “Piston Palace.” In all, the business had 26,000 accounts in two states.
A graduate of Western Michigan University, Hogue said her family business experience gave her a wealth of knowledge from which to build on.
Eventually she moved back east, connecting with her father’s relatives in St. Petersburg and Destin.
“I was ready to slow down,” she said.
Ever since, she’s been pursuing a childhood passion.
“As a child I was always fascinated with my mother’s hair. She had her weekly ‘updos’ at the local hair dresser. A French twist with barrel curls. I was fascinated with that. She’d let me take her hair apart, and put it back together. I got very good at doing that at a very young age. Eventually, I started cutting my friends hair at our house,” Hogue said.
“When it comes to customers, they don’t ‘age out.’ I have some who’ve come here for decades. You need to have a rapport with your customers. It’s about treating them to a top notch, professional experience. Here, it’s a very personalized service. We accommodate all their needs,” Hogue said.
Hogue chose not to change the name of the business when she first purchased it more than two decades ago. AbraCadabra seemed to sum it up nicely.
“Here, we do magic. When people leave they’ve been transformed. They feel good. Every day is a magical day at AbraCadabra,” she said.
