Family owned and operated Babes Ace Hardware, 140 Miami Ave. E., will remain on the island providing their friendly service and knowledge for years to come confirmed owner Mike Dalton. He has worked with his family business since the 10th grade. His son Derrick and daughter Kimberly intend to keep things going and hopefully one day may be able to expand.
“We love being on the island, have a solid customer foundation that we could never leave,” said Dalton.
“Since Babe’s Plumbing moved from the downtown area people have been thinking we are moving as well. That is not the case.”
They offer free local delivery and items bought online can be shipped to the store.
Hurricane videos
If you missed the recent 2019 Hurricane Expo at the Venice Community Center, the city has made four videos available to the public. The videos feature event speakers Venice Police Lieutenant Andy Leisenring, Venice Fire Chief Shawn Carvey, Venice City Engineer Kathleen Weeden, Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane and ABC 7 Chief Meterologist Bob Harrigan.
All four videos are free and can be accessed by visiting www.venicegov.com under the ‘Want To’ and ‘Residents’ tab at the top of the site.
Public water summit
More than 30 speakers and exhibitors from around Florida are scheduled for Sarasota County’s Water Quality Summit on June 5 to discuss protection of this most important resource.
Speakers include the Florida Legislature and state agencies, Mote Marine Laboratory, University of Florida, Sarasota Bay Estuary Program, Southwest Florida Water Management District, Sarasota County and local municipalities.
Registration is required for Summit sessions which begin at 1 p.m. and go until to 6:30 p.m., June 5 in the Review High School auditorium, 1 Ram Way, Sarasota. Sessions include a review of red tide, nutrients, landscape practices and wastewater conveyance systems.
Call 941-861-5000 or visit scgov.net/waterqualitysummit for more information or to register for the upcoming sessions. The event is free and open to all, but seats are limited.
Detwiler’s opening new store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open it’s fifth store at Merchants Pointe Shopping Center, 2881 Clark Road, Sarasota, in the former Winn-Dixie store front. Sam Detwiler, President of Detwiler’s, estimates it could take only a few months to open when the permitting process is finalized. Detwiler’s currently has locations Venice, Sarasota and Bradenton and is open Monday through Saturday, and is closed on Sunday. The Clark Road store will be the company’s third in Sarasota.
Fireworks at South JettyDrawing 10,000 to 15,000 people, Venice’s annual free Independence Day fireworks display on July 4 will last an estimated 30 minutes at the South Jetty starting shortly after 9 p.m. It can be viewed on area beaches from Caspersen to Nokomis and boats should be anchored by 8:30 p.m. — Venice Inlet closes to boat traffic at 8:45 p.m.
GMan gets 2nd awardEarning accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the second year is GMan Home Watch. The NHWA was established in 2009 and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch and absentee homeowner services.
Jorge and Barbara Martinez started GMan Home Watch following distinguished careers in the FBI using GMan, a slang term for FBI Special Agents dating back to the 1930’s. Specializing in serving and protecting each client’s home with a visual inspection, the Martinez’s services ‘keep an eye on things’ at vacation or primary home during the owner’s absence.
Solar contractor’s anniversary
Brilliant Harvest LLC, Sarasota’s leading solar contractor recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. The company has installed solar energy systems for State College of Florida Venice, the Venice Utilities Department building on Warfield Ave. and Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium.
“Having a lot of work over the next 10 years we are making significant headway in converting our society to running primarily on fossil fuels than primarily on renewable energy,” said Bill Johnson of Brilliant Harvest.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.