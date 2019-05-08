A business which started in Nokomis in 1995 with an antique bus doing tours to local events has grown into the largest charter and touring bus company in this area. All Around Tours and Charters at 410 E. Colonia Lane in Nokomis owned and operated by Adam and Jamie Walkup is expanding to meet the demands of their growing customer base of 10,000 families who sign-up on an individual basis to go on one of their trips.
From a multigenerational Venice family on the island, Adam Walkup graduated Venice High School and went on to Florida Gulf Coast University, obtaining a degree in Entrepreneurship, but recalls his college job was helping dad by driving for the family business.
“Folks riding on buses asked if they could be used to go to shows and events,” he said. “The antique bus did not leave Venice, so in 1997 my dad bought a bigger bus and it was the start of the business.”
From that first bus going to dinner theaters in Fort Myers and shows in Tampa, All Around Tours has grown by acquiring larger accounts.
Doing all the work for Charlotte Stone Crabs and serving the school systems in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.
Currently they have 20 buses and 50 employees with bus drivers, shop and office staff and eight tour guides.
Standardizing their fleet to take the same number of customers enables them to run all the same buses. All buses have restrooms on board and passengers can watch movies on TV screens when traveling. Tour guides have entertainment for passenger in route and will play bingo and games.
They collect customers from five pickup points along the west coast for local and the New Orleans, Savannah, Charleston and Branson tours. Each is an all-inclusive package encompassing hotels, meals, admissions and the tour guide.
Jamie Walkup manages the office, and expanding the tour department where Paige Balsinger has joined as Marketing manager.
Already operating more than 200 tours annually, Balsinger is focusing on getting the word out to those who are not aware of this affordable, safe way to travel with buses accommodating wheelchairs, scooters and walkers.
“We are really helping people to see Florida and beyond who would not have the opportunity or ability to participate.” She said,” Our biggest growing demographic is large groups of people wanting to travel together particularly in this area and communities.”
No two days are the same for us and the drivers, every trip is a different group and destination, being a bus driver is not a job it is an adventure said Adam Walkup. There are always new and exciting destinations, new people meeting each other sparking romances leading to them are getting married.
With 20 buses, Walkup said the tour department certainly has room for expansion. Group travel has expended from going to shows and dinner to overseas, traveling to Italy and Europe, taking folks on cruises which can now be purchased at their office.
“My career began two days after turning 18 when another company’s bus broke down in Tampa,” said Walkup. “I was the only driver available so I picked them up. I am still driving and admit I would rather be driving a bus than in the office.”
All Around Tours and Charters office hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, call 941-488-9393.
