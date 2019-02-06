Karen Montgomery loves to work with first-time home buyers. She is the broker and owner of Anchor Realty of the Gulf Coast at 217 Nassau Street South at the corner of Pedro Street.
“We go above and beyond in our customer service, especially for new home buyers,” Booth said. “Finding the best finance and advising on the different programs to help them. For absentee owners having furniture delivered I will be there to ensure it arrives safely.”
From New Orleans the family moved to Boca Grande acquiring the Temptation Restaurant when she was a teen. Until her parents retired, she worked for 25 years with them in all aspects of the business, including the chef.
Beginning a 30-year career in nursing she obtained a Master’s Degree in Business, becoming a hospital administrator in Tampa. Then a nursing director in Naples and even today she still does nursing part-time.
In 2005 she became a Realtor in Naples, moving to Venice in 2016 she opened Anchor Realty on Tampa Avenue. Subsequently moving into the new location with her team, Realtors Virginia Knight and Jeramie deBerard.
Currently 90 percent of their business is in the Venice area, but they work in all areas from Sarasota to Naples including Englewood and Boca Grande.
Services include sales, seasonal and annual rentals of residential single family, condos, villas and commercial properties.
Anchor Realty works a lot with investors including absentee owners for whom they manage and watch over those properties. Services include maintenance of those homes and finding the best renters for individual properties, managing background checks and more.
Montgomery serves as a director of the Venice Area Board of Realtors and is involved in the community.
Anchor Realty of the Gulf Coast is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and at weekends by appointment, call 941-404-7713.
