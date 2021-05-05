Wendys

Contractors are building the latest Wendy’s restaurant on Executive Drive near the fast-expanding Jacaranda Boulevard and Interstate 75 interchange.

VENICE — As Jacaranda Boulevard at Interstate 75 intersection continues to expand, there will be another fast-food restaurant.

Wendy’s is under construction on Executive Drive between Dunkin’ Donuts and RaceTrac.

Even during the COVID pandemic, new businesses opened in the business zone. On Times Circle, off Jacaranda Boulevard to the rear of Culvers and Wawa are the Tractor Supply Company and the Lightening Car Wash.

Recently, the spacious Hyundai of Venice dealership opened at the Venice roundabout.

Soon the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott is opening on Executive Drive across from the Fairfield Suites by Marriott.

The new luxury residential resort, Venice Isles Apartment Community is open at 2600 Executive Drive.

That 324-unit apartment community on the 30 acres property is visible on the west side of I-75, just south of the Jacaranda intersection.

Expansion in this area includes the new second location under construction of Wendy’s in Nokomis on Albee Road West across from Wawa.

