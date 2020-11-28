Applebee’s locations in Florida and Georgia have announced the 22nd annual fundraising campaign to raise funds in support of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program, which distributes new toys to as many underprivileged children as possible to provide a tangible sign of hope during the Christmas season.
This year, Applebee’s is providing guests with multiple ways to make a child’s Christmas.
For a limited time only you can buy Tots for Tots by adding tater tots to any order for just a $3 donation. Guests can also round up their checks or donate a dollar amount to show their support.
One hundred percent of the donation proceeds will be donated directly to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to be distributed to local families.
In the spirit of holiday giving, Applebee’s also wants to give back to its guests. Guests who purchase $50 in Applebee’s gift cards will also receive a $10 bonus gift card that can be used through Jan. 31.
Participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises include restaurants in Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Naples, North Port, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Venice.
Since its inception, Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Doherty Enterprises have raised $4.9 million through its Toys for Tots fundraising campaign to benefit local communities. In 2019, Toys for Tots distributed 18.6 million toys to more than 7.3 million children.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.