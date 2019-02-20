Imagine if you are the artist to create an interactive mural in the historic downtown of Venice which could appear and be seen possibly by millions on social media. This is a unique opportunity to have your work displayed predominately downtown to be seen by hundreds of thousands of yearly visitors.
Venice MainStreet is staging this contest for artists who have to be able to create the interactive mural which has to encourages people to take a picture with the image and share on social media.
It must fit in with the ambiance of Historic Downtown Venice and advertise Venice, stated Erin Silk Chief Executive Officer, Venice MainStreet, Inc. in an email. The theme of the mural needs to be a 3-D action image fitting to the city in the time period of the 1920’s and the 1930’s.
It will be displayed on the wall located at 303 W. Venice Ave. Overall the space is 25 feet wide by 7 feet 5 inches tall. However, the entire space of the wall does not need to be used for the mural.
Total space of 13 feet by 7 feet 5 inches can be captured within one picture, therefore the total area would allow for up to two photo opportunities.
The concept, art and a completed call-to-artist form must be delivered to the Venice MainStreet office at 101 W. Venice Ave. #23 by Friday, March 29. Details to be included on the scope of pay, maintenance expectations, artist bio with images of past work and the materials to be used.
The form to complete is on the Venice MainStreet’s website: www.visitvenicefl.org/call-to-artist-historic- downtown-interactive- mural.
A committee will choose the winning artwork by Friday, April 5, and when approved by the City of Venice, work can begin. For additional information and any questions, contact Venice MainStreet at info@venicemain street.com or 941-484-6722.
