Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County will present author Randy Wayne White on Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. at the Venice Yacht Club. He is the creative force behind Doc Ford and Hanna Smith books. White has almost 30 bestselling mystery novels. He has resided in Sanibel/Pine Island most of his adult life and is a boat captain and restaurateur. Tickets at www.literacychangeslives.org.
Singer sought
Following the success of recent events, Venetian Harmony Chorus has begun rehearsing for their spring show on March 23. Anyone interested in singing with them can join now, as they introduce new music such as Broadway tunes.
A nonprofit ladies’ a Capella chorus and chapter of Sweet Adeline’s, VHC is an international singing organization. Rehearsals are weekly on Mondays in Englewood and on the 2nd Monday of the month from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Venice City Hall, for details, call 941-480-1480.
New Racetrac
A reader advises a new RaceTrac Service Station recently opened at the intersection of Route 776 and Rutgers Road, just south of Jacaranda Boulevard. It is on the former Dome Flea Market property and a new storage facility is going up next to the station.
Reppard Gordon Joins Caldwell
Reppard Gordon has joined Caldwell Trust Company as assistant vice president and trust officer. Coming to Caldwell with 17 years of experience in finance he has assumed dual duties, working with individuals as a trust officer and with businesses through Caldwell’s retirement planning services. Based in the Venice office he is focusing on Venice, North Port, Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities.
Grand homes walking tour
Starting from Thursday, Jan. 10 local architectural historian Sebastian Liseo introduces a new walking tour focusing on the grand homes of Venice. Sponsored by Venice Museum & Archives tours will be available Thursdays through April 18. Participants learn who owned and built those homes and were influential in the development of the city. They included Thomas Edison, Fitzhugh Haensel and Franklin Lepelley. Tours, 90 minutes start at 10:30 a.m. at the gazebo in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave.
Games for Life challenge
2019 30th annual Gulf Coast Games for Life, take place from Feb. 2 to 10, throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties sponsored by Sarasota and Manatee County Parks and the City of North Port Parks and Recreation.
Open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2019, events qualify for the Florida Senior Games state competition. One-time registration fee of $12, includes event t-shirt and each event costs an additional $3. Medals awarded to the top three athletes in each event, for each age category. Top five athletes in each age category qualify to compete in the Florida Senior Games. For details, call 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business. Send your new business opening, an expansion, a relocation or other significant event to rogerbutton@verizon.net.
