When the movies ended Sunday evening at Frank Theatres, so did an era for the theater complex.
B&B Theatres, new owners of the theater at 2101 South Tamiami Trail, shut it down, to reopen as B&B Theaters Galleria Stadium 11 beginning Friday.
Tom Cassidy, of Gondolier Properties, which manages the Galleria Plaza shopping center, said it was time for the relaunch of the movie theaters in Venice following a long period of depreciation.
“We were looking for the best theater operator and we found B&B Theaters, with a reputation for service and innovation,” Cassidy said. “We are delighted a nationally known theater operator has agreed to come to Venice.”
Family-owned B&B is based in Missouri and is the sixth-largest theater chain in North America. It operates 405 screens at 50 locations in Kansas, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas, according to its website, BBTheatres.com.
The site now lists the South Venice location among its Florida theaters, in Amelia Island, Naples, Sebring and Tavernier.
Family owned and operated since 1924, B&B Theatres began when Elmer Bills Sr. opened a movie house in Salisbury, Missouri, where the future Mrs. Bills played the piano for silent movies. During the company’s 95 years — and four generations of family involvement — it has seen the coming of sound, color, Technicolor, stadium seating, multiplexes, recliners and digital cinema.
The chain has recently launched a Backstage Pass loyalty program that offers rewards to guests for attendance and purchases at the concession stand. Additionally, there are ticket and concession discounts on Tuesdays.
“We are thrilled with this opportunity and can’t wait to get the doors open,” said B&B Theatres President and CEO Bob Bagby of the Venice location. “We are so grateful to be working with Gondolier Properties to keep this wonderful theater up and running.”
Moviegoers can get access details, up-to-the-minute entertainment news, showtimes, prices and the Backstage Pass loyalty free program at the theater chain’s website.
