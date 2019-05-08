VENICE — It is the annual May Sidewalk Sales when merchants will have gift display tables and fashion racks outside and inside their stores.
Enjoy savings being offered at many locally owned businesses on Venice, Miami and Tampa Avenues.
Celebrate the start of summer by shopping sales at stores like, Sandy’s, Seaside Chic, Scarlet Macaw and many more. Bring the family and treat mom to something special for this weekend.
Enjoy dinner or a snack with drinks at one of the many restaurants on the avenues offering exciting menus featuring American, European and even more selective Asian dishes. Then go to the free Friday Night Concert with Johnny Guitar & Bluestar from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gazebo
“The retailers are thrilled that the roads are open and that the island is more beautiful than ever,” said Simone Killoren of Scarlet Macaw.
There are plenty of parking spaces and even more great deals to be had.
Enjoy bargains at select businesses starting at 10 a.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Venice.
