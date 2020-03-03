VENICE – Benderson Realty Development announced it has purchased the vacant Albertsons location on U.S. 41 in Venice for $4.25 million.
The 61,966-square-foot former grocery store sits on 6.26 acres and is located at 1590 U.S. 41 Bypass South.
Plans for the property have not been disclosed.
Benderson Realty also owns Jacaranda Plaza across the street. This 198,000-square-foot retail center is home to national retailers such as Marshall’s, Bealls Outlet, Petco, Bonefish Grill and the former Lucky’s Market, which will be backfilled by Aldi.
Ron Schultz, managing director of retail investments for Colliers International Tampa Bay, represented the seller. Richard Franco, with Benderson Realty Development, Inc. represented the buyer, according to a news release issued by Benderson.
“The seller has owned the property for several years and found it to be a good time to sell and focus on other investments,” Schultz said. “The property was highly sought-after because of its redevelopment potential, as well as its parcel size and location at one of the busiest intersections in Venice.”
Colliers fielded a number of offers from developers, with proposed uses ranging from office and medical space to big-box gyms.
Turning former grocery stores into free-standing fitness facilities has been a common redevelopment strategy in recent years, since these locations offer large, open spaces with ample parking, according to Benderson.
“This strategic purchase allows Benderson to command an even larger retail presence in the Venice and West Florida markets,” Schultz said. “This is a prime market for the company and in close proximity to its corporate headquarters. Adding space near an existing retail center will also give them the opportunity to move tenants around without impacting the tenants’ business.”
Benderson Development is one of America’s largest privately held real estate companies.
The developer owns and manages more than 700 properties encompassing over 40 million square feet in 38 states. The company’s diverse portfolio includes retail, office, industrial, hotel, residential and land holdings.
