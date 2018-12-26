Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $6,000 from Eluend and Edward Russell Charitable Foundation to support Gateways to Graduation (GTG) in Sarasota County. Gateways to Graduation serves 8th-12th grade students who have been identified by school personnel as those at risk of not graduating or not being promoted to the next grade level. Volunteers provide weekly, one-to-one mentoring on each student’s school campus, helping the mentored youth to become academically motivated and to develop planning skills and goals.
BankUnited awarded $5,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast (BBBSSC) for its for Beyond School Walls program with financial literacy training in Sarasota County. BSW students will gain financial literacy knowledge through a Financial Literacy Series BBBSSC developed with BankUnited. In the BSW program high school students meet with their mentors in a business setting, giving students the opportunity to experience what it means to work for a corporation, learn business etiquette, and identify educational requirements for professional success.
The Kiwanis Foundation of Sarasota has awarded $3,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast for its Gateways to Graduation (GTG) program. GTG serves 8th-12th grade students who have been identified by school personnel as those at risk of not graduating or not being promoted to the next grade level. Volunteers provide weekly, one-to-one mentoring on each student’s school campus, helping the mentored youth to become academically motivated and to develop planning skills and goals.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast received $22,000 from United Way of South Sarasota County for its one-to-one mentoring and Beyond School Walls program. The funds will support the youth served in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Laurel, Nokomis and Osprey. In the BSW program high school students meet with their mentors in a business setting, giving students the opportunity to experience what it means to work for a corporation, learn business etiquette, and identify educational requirements for professional success.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast provides one-to-one mentoring relationships to children ages 6-18 years old throughout the Gulf Coast of Florida in Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Highlands, Hardee, and Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Collier counties. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast holds itself accountable for children in its program to achieve measurable outcomes, such as educational success; avoidance of risky behaviors; and higher aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships.
The organization provides children facing adversity, often those of single or low-income households or families, with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever.
For more information, visit: www.bbbssun.org.
