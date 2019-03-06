Venice Yacht Club Charitable Foundation (VYCCF) members partnered with community sponsors and about 120 riders in their second annual benefit bike ride, “Ride for a Better Community,” Sunday, Feb. 24.
Escorted by local police officers out of the Yacht Club, the riders completed the 16-mile “Venice Loop,” raising about $18,000 for grants to local charities via VYCCF.
Over the last eight years, VYCCF has given away over $550,000 to programs battling hunger, homelessness, illiteracy and abuse. Additionally, the foundation provides funding for veteran services through a variety of local programs and supports youth boating through the Venice Youth Boating Association.
While the Club’s membership is the Foundation’s key source of funding, Foundation members are very proud of Dave Slaman and Steve Bieglecki, who chaired this event, bringing together VYC members and riders from the Venice community as an example of how people across South County care for neighbors at-risk.
Foundation Chair Michael Nemser said, “As one of the very few Yacht Cubs in the U.S. with a foundation, we focus on our local charities that have successfully demonstrated the ability to improve the lives of children, young families and veterans who need that one extra service to get back on their feet, begin a hopeful life and to prosper safely with opportunities we usually take for granted.”
To learn more about the VYC Charitable Foundation, visit: VeniceYachtClub.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.