Friday night concert lineups at the Gazebo downtown in Centennial Park during February bring music to entertain all audiences. Additionally the cinema returns too and each event is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.
Living Blues Legend Johnny Rawls will be gracing the Gazebo stage on Friday February 8 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Enjoying Venice and the response of the community so much, Rawls makes a point to come visit each year.
Another popular event is planned for Friday February 15 when the movie, Hidden Figures is the feature to be shown at the Gazebo Starlight Cinema in Centennial Park. The show starts at sunset around 6:15 p.m.
Delighting enthusiasts and supporters for the evening downtown on Friday, February 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. is the Katt Hefner Duo. She is looking forward to bringing a great evening of live music with the smooth grooves of the hits from Motown, along with all the strong, powerful, women vocalists of the era.
She will be engaging the crowd and taking them back in time to the decade that brought Motown Records to the forefront in American music. From Donna Summers, to Aretha Franklin, the sounds of The Supremes and the true essence of what made that music so popular.
These accomplished, talented entertainers and events are provided by Venice MainStreet Inc. This organization represents the shops, restaurants and companies throughout the city.
Take time to enjoy a light or sumptuous dinner at one of the many restaurants downtown and in the city before with a ‘early bird’ or after the concerts enjoying your favorite drinks.
